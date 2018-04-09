Oklahoma earthquake: 4.3-magnitude temblor rattles state

TULSA, Okla. - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 shook Oklahoma this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
According to KOKI, the earthquake, which struck about 5:30 a.m. CDT Monday, was centered in Perry. Rumbles were felt in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Coffeyville, Moskogee and Bartlesville.
KOKI employees felt intense shaking at the studio during the quake, and several viewers called and posted about the shaking.
>> Please visit Fox23.com for the latest on this developing story
Here is a look at the map. This is the 13th earthquake in 7 days. Strongest was the 4.6M on Saturday morning. #okquake #fox23 pic.twitter.com/P85iXvAiGh— Megan McClellan (@megank5mem) April 9, 2018
UPDATE: USGS says prelim magnitude of 4.3 in PerryPosted by FOX23 News on Monday, April 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}