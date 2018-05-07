  • Oklahoma State University professor's parody of ‘Cups' song goes viral

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kyle Eastham’s entrepreneurship students are gonna miss him when they’re gone.

    Eastham, a professor at Oklahoma State University, sent a parody video of the “Cups” song to his students before uploading it to Facebook.

    “I love teaching at Oklahoma State University! Here’s the end-of-semester video I just sent to my OSU Entrepreneurship students in Spears Business,” Eastham wrote. “It’s not quite Pitch Perfect. Apologies to Anna Kendrick fans.”

    “Semester’s over, now the grades are in,

    Some are happy, some are sad.

    But regardless of which letter grade you’ve earned,

    I hope that you have learned.”

    The song became popular after Kendrick performed it in the 2012 movie “Pitch Perfect.” It is a version of the Carter Family’s 1931 song, “When I’m Gone.”

