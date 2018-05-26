Olivia Munn discusses Aaron Rodgers' family issues for the first time

Olivia Munn has opened up about ex Aaron Rodgers’ family issues nearly one year after their split.
Munn appeared on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” and said she only met the NFL Green Bay quarterback’s parents “a couple of times.”
“Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to one of the brothers and his parents for eight months,” Munn told Cohen, according to Bravo TV.
US Weekly reports that Munn and Rodgers dated for three years before their split in 2017.
Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, got the final rose on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” during the show’s 2016 season.
She told Cohen that she encouraged Rodgers to work on his family relationships. At one point, she said that she helped him draft bullet points to guide a conversation.
“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family. And I encourage that,” Munn told Cohen. “But at the end of the day, I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success.”
While they were together, Munn was blamed for causing the rift between Rodgers and his family, 24-7 Sports reports.
Rodgers is currently dating professional racing driver Danica Patrick.
