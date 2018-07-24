0 Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended 14 months for IV infusion

Ryan Lochte is suspended from swimming again after he posted a photo on social media of himself getting an intravenous infusion.

NPR reported that the May 24 post got the attention of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The USADA launched an investigation and found that, although Lochte did not inject himself with any banned substances, he received more than the permitted amount.

The investigation found that Lochte had more than the permitted 100 ml in a 12-hour period, leading to a 14-month suspension.

“Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times -- except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List,” the USDA said in a statement., adding that Lochte fully cooperated with the investigation.

USA Today reported that the suspension, which was announced Monday, is retroactive and will last until July 2019.

“A rule is a rule and I accept that there is a technical violation,” Lochte said, according to The Associated Press. “I am hopeful other athletes will learn from my mistake and be mindful of this rule, as well as others.”

The infusion included B-12 and other vitamins, according to Lochte. He said his wife and son were ill and recently visited hospitals. Lochte said he took the IV because he didn’t want to get sick.

“I’ve been swimming my whole life and I’ve been monitored by USADA for my entire competitive career,” Lochte said. “I have never taken a prohibited substance. I have never attempted to gain any advantage over my competition by putting anything illegal in my body. I would never do that.

“I should know better,” he said.

This is Lochte’s second suspension in two years. In 2016, he embellished a story about a fight at a gas station while in Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics. He was suspended for 10 months, returning to USA Swimming in August 2017.

The swimmer still hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, according to The AP.

“I have goals that I want to accomplish in 2020,” Lochte said. “If anything this is going to add more fuel to my fire.”

