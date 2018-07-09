  • One dead after helicopter crashes into Virginia home

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A helicopter crashed into a house Sunday evening, causing a fire and leaving a person dead, according to investigators.

    The helicopter crashed into a townhouse around 5 p.m. in Williamsburg, causing it to catch on fire, according to WAVY.

    “At this stage of the search and recovery efforts ongoing at the scene, there is one confirmed fatality within the residential structure,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release, according to the Daily Press.

    Multiple agencies are on scene and the crash is still under investigation. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

