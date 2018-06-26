Only in Florida: Man seen hanging onto car's hood on interstate

MIAMI - File this under one of those “only in Florida” stories. A man was recently seen grasping the hood of a car as it sped down an interstate in Miami.
The daring -- and crazy -- feat happened on Sunday evening, WFOR reported.
A man, wearing only a tank top and shorts, was holding onto the hood of a Mercedes as it was driven by a woman down I-95. And if that wasn’t strange enough, the man was on his phone at the time, WFOR reported.
The car reached speeds of 70 miles per hour, WPLG reported.
Daniel Midah recorded the video and called 911 to report the stunt. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, WFOR reported.
Midah also uploaded to Twitter, but warning the video is NSFW.
Midah told WPLG, “All I was thinking is, this guy is going to slide off and hit me, slide off the other side or if anything, he is going to slide down and she is going to hit him, and then she is going to crash into somebody else.”
