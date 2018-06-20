Oprah becomes first black female entrepreneur on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey has broken several records throughout her career, and she’s recently added another to her list of accomplishments.
The former talk show host and founder of OWN network earned a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which lists the world’s 500 richest people.
Winfrey, 64, ranked 494 on the list, making her the first black female billionaire ever featured in the round-up.
Winfrey’s fortune hit $4 billion this week thanks to her stake in Weight Watchers International Inc., according to Bloomberg. The company’s share has more than doubled since she partnered with the brand in 2015.
Her ownership of the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” her cable network OWN and recent partnership with Apple have also contributed to her fortune.
Winfrey is one of 65 women and one of six female entrepreneurs on the list. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, ranks No. 1.
