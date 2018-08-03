Oregon man stole gifts from several weddings, police say

Oregon police arrested a man Thursday and charged him with stealing gifts and personal items from several weddings in the Junction City area, KVAL reported.
Brian Keith Starr, was charged with theft, felony possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, the television station reported.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report July 18 about a theft that had occurred three days earlier in Junction City. According to police, a gift box containing cash, checks and other gifts was stolen, KVAL reported.
Three more incidents of similar thefts were reported to the sheriff’s office on July 28.
Tips from community members led authorities to Starr, who was arrested Thursday and booked into the Lane County Jail, KVAL reported.
