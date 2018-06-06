0 Original Gerber baby poses with latest Gerber baby

Ann Turner Cook, the first-ever Gerber Baby, recently posed for a photo with Lucas Warren, the company’s latest spokesbaby, which quickly went viral.

According to Gerber spokeswoman Bernadette Tortorella, Lucas’ family asked if Gerber would arrange a meet-up with Cook.

Chris Colin, Cook’s grandson, shared the image on Twitter over the weekend.

“My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute.”

Lucas Warren, the 1-year-old baby from Dalton, Georgia, is the first child with Down syndrome to be selected as a Gerber baby.

Lucas’ mom hopes that people see more than his disability.

“He may have Down syndrome, but he’s always Lucas first,” Warren told “Today” in February. “He’s got an awesome personality and he goes through the milestones of every child. ... We’re hoping when he grows up and looks back on this, he’ll be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability.”

Ann Turner Cook, 91, was just 4 months old when her iconic image became a sketch that is known around the world as the face of Gerber baby products.

The sketch was drawn by a family friend, Dorothy Hope Smith, in 1927 and entered into Gerber's contest in 1928. When the drawing won, Smith said she would finish it, but Gerber liked it in its original state.

Cook's identity was kept private until she joined the company for a 50th anniversary celebration in 1978.

Cook, originally from Tampa, is a retired English teacher and novelist.

