0 Pack of small, vicious dachshunds running wild attacks, kills woman

ARDMORE, Okla. - When news of a deadly dog attack surfaces, it’s no surprise to learn a wayward pit bull or larger breed mix is behind the tragedy, but not this time.

>> Read more trending news

A pack of wild small dogs believed to be “standard dachshund and terrier mix” canines -- yes, the little dogs with short legs and long bodies -- mauled to death an Oklahoma woman in a surreal and brutal onslaught that can only be described as a nightmare.

The victim, identified as Tracy Garcia, 52, was killed last week near Ardmore by seven of her neighbor’s dogs, which all weighed less than 40 pounds with legs described as shorter than a man’s hand, according to KTEN-TV.

"This is a bad situation, a very unfortunate situation," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. This is just a bad deal all the way around."

It’s unclear what led to the attack, but the owner reportedly requested that animal rescue officials euthanize the animals.

At least one of the dogs was killed when authorities responded to the initial attack.

The district attorney will decide whether any charges will be filed against the owner.

Garcia was laid to rest on Tuesday, leaves behind a son and a daughter.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.