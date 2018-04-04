0 Parents find long-lost daughter after 24-year search

CHENGDU, China -

A couple in southwest China recently found their missing daughter after searching for 24 years.

According to the BBC, Wang Mingqing and Liu Dengying of Chengdu lost their 3-year-old daughter, Qifeng, in 1994 after Wang left the family's fruit stand to get some change. Although the parents launched what would become a decades-long search, buying newspaper ads, posting descriptions online and scouring the city, police could not find the girl.

>> Read more trending news

But things started to change in 2015, when Wang started working as a taxi driver to expand his search. He put a sign on his car and handed out flyers to his passengers. Chinese media outlets learned of his efforts and shared his story.

How long can you stay away from your #family? Hours, Days but 24 years??



Parents in #China finally united with their daughter after 24 long years & it's so #heartwarming.



Their story is both sad & happy at the same time... pic.twitter.com/vwa7ocffkF — Indiatimes (@indiatimes) April 4, 2018

Two years later, a police sketch artist who had heard about Wang's search drew an age-progressed picture of Qifeng. Last month, 27-year-old Kang Ying, who lives 1,700 miles away in the northeastern province of Jilin, saw the image and thought it looked a lot like her, the Global Times reported. Kang, who was adopted and grew up just 12 miles from Chengdu, tracked down Wang on social media and took a DNA test, which confirmed that she was his missing daughter.

>> Read more trending news

The family had an emotional reunion Tuesday in Chengdu.

"The whole world told me I didn't have a mother, but I do," Kang told thecover.cn, according to the BBC.

And Wang was finally able to give his daughter a hug again.

"Daddy loves you," he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.