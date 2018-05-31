Parking fail: Valet drives Porsche under SUV

No normal bad day of work will compare to a valet’s bad day in Sydney, Australia.
Imagine being in charge of parking a Porsche Carrera and ending up with this:
This hotel valet in Sydney managed to wedge a guest's Porsche Carrera under an SUV while trying to park it https://t.co/8kQ71V3M34— CNN International (@cnni) May 31, 2018
The Porsche is the crushed car, wedged under the orange SUV.
An eyewitness described what happened, CNN reported.
“I saw the valet hit the car in from of a parked position,” Jonathan Bouzaid said. “He must have panicked and hit the accelerator causing the Porsche to go further under the orange car and pushing the white car in to the bollards.”
Bouzaid surmised that the valet didn’t realize how powerful a Porsche can be.
CNN reported that the car can go from 0 to 62 in less than five seconds.
The valet had to be cut from the soft-top luxury sports car, Time reported.
He was physically OK, but the Hyatt hotel’s sales and marketing director said the driver was embarrassed and in shock.
The Porsche had damage to the hood and front bumper and was towed from the scene, Time reported.
Some witnesses said they thought the crash was part of a stunt, 9 News in Australia reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}