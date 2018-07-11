  • Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck on I-5 in downtown Seattle

    By: KIRO7.com

    SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

    KIRO reports it happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Seneca Street.

    It is unknown why the man was on the freeway.

    Traffic was blocked for miles through downtown Seattle during the morning commute while the investigation took place. 

