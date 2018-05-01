Pelicans crash university's graduation ceremony

MALIBU, Calif. - Maybe Pepperdine University needs to adopt a pelican as its mascot after the school’s graduation Saturday.
Two pelicans crashed the university’s outdoor ceremony over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Of course the entire thing was caught on video and is going viral.
One of the birds landed among the audience. A person tossed the bird back into the air, but it quickly returned, this time to the red carpet at the center of the event, the AP reported.
It also tried to bite a person who tried to grab the bird, which eventually left the ceremony, KABC reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}