0 Perseid meteor shower 2018: How and when to watch the sky's best show of the year

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs every August due to debris left behind from Comet Swift-Tuttle, is almost here.

>> Read more trending news

According to experts at Space.com, the shower will peak during overnight hours as Aug. 11 turns into Aug. 12 and again overnight Aug. 12 to 13. While both shows will be magical, the latter may be just a little better, NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com.

At its peak, meteors will race at rates of about 60-70 meteors per hour, up from last year’s rate (40 to 50 per hour), but not as glamorous as it was in 2016, when 150-200 meteors per hour streaked across the nighttime skies.

The best meteor shower of the year is almost here! Here’s how and when to watch the #Perseids ✨ pic.twitter.com/RxIvLYwPfj — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 1, 2018

>> Related: Perseids light up the night sky in a celestial show for stargazers

“This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight,” Cooke said. “The moon is very favorable for the Perseids this year, and that'll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people

who want to go out and view it.”

When to see the Perseid meteor shower

You’ll be able to catch the popular meteor shower as Earth passes through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle (July 17 to Aug. 24), but if you want to best views, it’s all about catching it at peak time. And according to Astronomy magazine and NASA’s Bill Cooke: the predawn hours of April 13 will be ideal.

Where to see the Perseid meteor shower

The Northern Hemisphere down to the mid-southern latitudes is prime real estate for this year’s show, Space.com reported.

Thanks to Active Junky, a sister site of Space.com, even city dwellers can get in on the fun, despite all the light pollution.

Expect moonless nights for 2018's Perseids https://t.co/h4hwdX1isH

Start watching for Perseids now? They're rising in numbers, but - for the moment - the moon is in the way. That means the peak will be glorious - and moon-free - on the mornings of Aug 11, 12 & 13. pic.twitter.com/v3klIcYN4X — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) August 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.