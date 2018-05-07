Phil Collins announces first North American tour in 12 years, ‘Not Dead Yet, Live!'

Phil Collins is going on a major North American tour for the first time in over a decade.
Rolling Stone reported that the musician announced his “Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour Monday. The 15-date tour starts Oct. 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and ends Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.
The name of the tour is in line with Collins’ 2016 autobiography, “Not Dead Yet: The Memoir.” Billboard reported that Collins will be joined by his 16-year-old son, Nicolas, on drums.
Big announcement coming Monday - any guesses where Phil is going in October? #NotDeadYetLive pic.twitter.com/GLG6EGrKl9— Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) May 4, 2018
Tickets go on sale May 15 for the general public at Ticketmaster.com. More information is at PhilCollins.com.
Dates for “Not Dead Yet, Live!” are below.
Oct 5: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center
Oct: 7: Washington at Capital One Arena
Oct. 8: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 9: Boston at TD Garden
Oct. 11: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Oct. 13: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
Oct. 14: New York at Barclays Center
Oct. 16: Montreal at Centre Bell
Oct. 18: Cleveland at Quicken loans Arena
Oct. 19: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Oct. 21: Minneapolis at Target Center
Oct. 22: Chicago at United Center
Oct. 25: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
Oct. 27: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 28: Los Angeles at The Forum
