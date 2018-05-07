  • Phil Collins announces first North American tour in 12 years, ‘Not Dead Yet, Live!'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Phil Collins is going on a major North American tour for the first time in over a decade.

    Rolling Stone reported that the musician announced his “Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour Monday. The 15-date tour starts Oct. 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and ends Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The name of the tour is in line with Collins’ 2016 autobiography, “Not Dead Yet: The Memoir.” Billboard reported that Collins will be joined by his 16-year-old son, Nicolas, on drums.

    Tickets go on sale May 15 for the general public at Ticketmaster.com. More information is at PhilCollins.com.

    Dates for “Not Dead Yet, Live!” are below.

    Oct 5: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center
    Oct: 7: Washington at Capital One Arena
    Oct. 8: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
    Oct. 9: Boston at TD Garden
    Oct. 11: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    Oct. 13: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
    Oct. 14: New York at Barclays Center
    Oct. 16: Montreal at Centre Bell
    Oct. 18: Cleveland at Quicken loans Arena
    Oct. 19: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
    Oct. 21: Minneapolis at Target Center
    Oct. 22: Chicago at United Center
    Oct. 25: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena
    Oct. 27: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
    Oct. 28: Los Angeles at The Forum

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Phil Collins announces first North American tour in 12 years, ‘Not Dead…

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Guardsman fatally stabbed in apparent road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog mauled by bear in Florida dies, owners say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police take special-needs students to prom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Adele channels Kate Winslet's character for ‘Titanic'-themed 30th birthday party