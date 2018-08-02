0 PHOTOS: Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, other musicians pose with children in Harper's Bazaar

The latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine is a rocking one.

Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Bruce Springsteen are among the musicians posing in the September issue of the women’s fashion magazine with their children.

The Bazaar Icons 2018: First Families of Music spread includes major names in rap, rock and pop posing with their offspring along with a quote from the famous parent.

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society,” West says in a photo of him posing with son Saint West, 2, in his arms and North West, 5, on his shoulders.

Aguilera poses with her son, Max Liron Bratman, 10, from her first marriage, and 3-year-old daughter Summer Rain Rutler, whose father is Aguilera’s long-time fiance Matthew Rutler.

“I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have,” she said.

Carey poses with her 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon and a pet dog.

“Family is the most important thing to me,” Carey said of her children with ex-husband Nick Cannon. “My children have provided me with such joy as they’ve developed their own unique personalities.”

Erykah Badu posed with her daughters Puma Sabti Curry, 14, and Mars Merkaba Thedford, 9, from previous relationships.

Parents also pose with their adult children, in the case of Springsteen with his daughter, Jessica, Steven and Liv Tyler. Billy Idol and his daughter Bonnie Blue, and Lionel Richie with his daughter Nicole.

Also in the issue, posing without their parents, are Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ daughters, Theodora and Alexandra.

All the images -- captured by Mario Sorrenti -- can be seen in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

