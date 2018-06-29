0 Pittsburgh man charged with driving car through crowd of Antwon Rose protesters

PITTSBURGH - Police have charged the alleged driver of a car that drove through a crowd of people outside the Pittsburgh Pirates’ stadium last week during a protest over the police killing of Antwon Rose last week.

Gregory Wagner, 58, of Sewickley, is charged with recklessly endangering another person and summary offenses of driving the wrong way and careless driving.

According to the criminal complaint, police used eyewitness accounts and video from the night of June 22 to help them track down the driver.

"Protesters were angered as they struck the vehicle, screaming that it struck several protesters," the criminal complaint reads. "The vehicle turned left onto Tony Dorsett Drive through the crowd, pushing protesters out of its path."

No one was seriously hurt.

Police were able to get the license plate of the Mercedes-Benz, which they say led them to Wagner.

According to police, when they photographed the vehicle, "it had dent scratches around the length of its entire body and the rear windshield was smashed inward and the Mercedes hood ornament was forcibly torn."

Wagner is due in court next month.

Rose, 17, was killed early last week, shot in the back by East Pittsbugh police officer Michael Rosfeld, according to authorities, as Rose was running away from a police stop. Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated repeatedly since Rose’s death, calling for justice in the case.

Rosfeld was arraigned Wednesday on criminal homicide charges.

He’s due in court on July 6 for a preliminary arraignment.

