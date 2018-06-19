  • Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

    PITTSBURGH - Rapper Jimmy Wopo has died following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood Monday.

    The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.

    Just after 7 p.m., police said one of the people who had been shot had died, although  initially they did not say if it was Wopo or the other victim.

    Wapo’s manager, Taylor Maglin, posted on Facebook, "We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever."

    Police spent more than an hour focusing their attention on a white Mazda SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield before it was towed away from the scene.

    The other man is in stable condition, according to police.

    No arrests have been made yet, but police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

