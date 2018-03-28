  • Planned Parenthood branch deletes tweet calling for Disney princess who has had an abortion

    LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood branch stirred controversy on social media Tuesday after tweeting that Disney should have a "princess who's had an abortion."

    According to USA Today, Planned Parenthood Keystone in Lehigh County posted the following now-deleted tweet to its official account

    "We need a disney [sic] princess who's had an abortion," the tweet read. "We need a disney [sic] princess who's pro-choice. We need a disney [sic] princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney [sic] princess who's actually a union worker. We need a disney [sic] princess who's trans."

    The tweet immediately drew criticism from anti-abortion activists.

    Planned Parenthood President and CEO Melissa Reed issued the following statement in response to the backlash, according to USA Today:

    “Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," Reed said. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

