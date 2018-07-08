  • Poached ‘billy' goats found shot in head on Colorado mountain, officials said

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - Officials are offering $1,000 reward for help to find who fatally shot two young mountain goats near Quandry Peak in Breckenridge. 

    The two “billy” goats, estimated to be 1 to 2 years old, were found shot in head using a handgun at close range Tuesday near the peak’s summit, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.

    “Killing a mountain goat in this manner is a felony, and these poachers can face jail time, license suspensions and fines that can reach over $20,000 per animal,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager Tom Davies said in a release.

     

