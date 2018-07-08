Poached ‘billy' goats found shot in head on Colorado mountain, officials said

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - Officials are offering $1,000 reward for help to find who fatally shot two young mountain goats near Quandry Peak in Breckenridge.
The two “billy” goats, estimated to be 1 to 2 years old, were found shot in head using a handgun at close range Tuesday near the peak’s summit, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.
“Killing a mountain goat in this manner is a felony, and these poachers can face jail time, license suspensions and fines that can reach over $20,000 per animal,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager Tom Davies said in a release.
CPW is investigating the poaching of two young mountain goats near the summit of Quandary Peak on July 3. A $1,000 reward is offered for info leading to an arrest or citation. If you were in the area and saw or heard anything, call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT. pic.twitter.com/8o7aKcJENX— CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 7, 2018
