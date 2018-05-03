0 Police: 13-year-old girl helped beat up woman at Atlanta airport during robbery

ATLANTA - Police say attackers, including a 13-year-old girl, targeted a woman parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The attacked happened at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman, in her late 20s, was in her car and ready to leave when police say two very young teenagers came to her window asking for help.

She rolled down the window and the next thing she knew, they left her bloodied and without a car, according to authorities.

Police say investigators recovered the victim's car and also arrested the 13-year-old girl.

The news shocked traveler Stephanie Buzzell. Buzzell, who regularly parks at the north economy lot.

"It's scary. She did what she thought was right and she unfortunately ended up in a very unfortunate set of circumstances," Buzzell said.

Police say the suspects took the woman's car and drove it out of the lot.

"This kind of crime at the airport is extremely rare," said Carlos Campos, with the Atlanta Police Department.

Campos says officers at the airport are on alert after the robbery.

"It's sad. We are seeing younger and younger kids engaged in these very adult activities," Campos added.

Travelers at the airport say this case highlights the potential danger where they may least expect it.

"It's a fact that women have to be vigilant every day," Buzzell said.

Police say there are two more suspects in this case and they anticipate making more arrests.

