  • Police: 13-year-old in custody after 2 children shot in Central Florida city

    By: Chip Skambis and DeAnna Bell, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Two children were hospitalized after being shot in a Central Florida city Saturday evening and a 13-year-old boy was in custody, police said. 

    The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the Brevard County city of Palm Bay.

    Two juvenile victims, who police did not identify, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious but stable condition, police said. 

    One victim was later transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital. 

    Police said the alleged shooter, whom they did not identify, is in custody.

    The suspect will be charged with attempted murder, occupied burglary and possession of a firearm under 21, police said. 

    Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. 

