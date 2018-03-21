0 Police arrest man accused of breaking into womans home, watching her sleep

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee, Georgia, arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home to watch her sleep.

Police say Walther Morales-Roblero cut the power to the woman’s home, went inside and began touching himself as the woman slept.

>> Read more trending news

She woke up and found a man standing near her bed. The woman told WSB that her 4-year-old son was in the room with her.

“I was still in bed and my 4-year-old son was sleeping with me when I looked to my side, and this man was standing next to my bed and he was touching himself watching me sleep,” the victim said. “When I saw, I screamed and my son woke up, and the only thing I could think about was getting the person out of there. And I put myself between him and my child and I just pushed him out; picked up a chair and pushed toward him and, you know, I was trying to keep him away.”

She was able to push the man out the back door and gave police enough information to make a sketch.

Chamblee police Capt. Ernesto Ford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Morales-Roblero was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with burglary and violating the peeping Tom act. The AJC reported police said they were able to identify the man after Officer Corea Loyd noticed some similarities between the sketch and a man she had arrested in the past.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.