Police: ‘Captain Jack Sparrow' arrested after huffing glue, banging head on sidewalk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee man was arrested after being involved in a bizarre incident with police Wednesday.
According to WVLT, several people flagged down an officer in downtown Knoxville to report his “odd behavior.”
Brian Zielinski reportedly refused to stop when approached, police said. He also was “talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant,” according to the reporting officer.
Officers searched Zielinski and found two bottles of super glue and small light bulbs with straws attached. He told investigators that the items were for huffing glue.
After he was handcuffed, Zielinski attempted to flee the scene and then asked police officers to kill him as he repeatedly smashed his head against the sidewalk.
Zielinski was charged with disorderly conduct, evading arrest, inhale and possess intoxicants for unlawful purposes, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, and resist, stop, arrest, search, according to WVLT.
Zielinski was arrested in 2017 on a burglary charge while dressed as a pirate, according to WATE.
Following that arrest he had claimed to be a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and called himself Captain Jack Sparrow.
At the time of the 2017 arrest, he was wearing a pirate hat, a vest, red gloves and boots.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}