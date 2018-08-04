Police chief wounded answering call to man's house; returns fire, kills suspect

TRUMANN, Ark. - Authorities are investigating after the police chief was wounded before returning fire and killing a man in Arkansas.
Trumann Police told FOX 13 that Police Chief Chadwick Henson was injured and was recovering at a hospital.
Henson said he was OK but very sore.
According to a police report, Henson was contacted at 10 a.m. by Johnny Kelley, 49, who lives near Trumann. Henson was asked to come by Kelley’s residence.
As Henson approached the door Kelley shot Henson, police said.
Henson returned fire, killing Kelley.
Police are investigating whether the use of deadly force by Henson was "consistent with Arkansas law," according to a release.
