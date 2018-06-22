Police dog snatches shotgun from alleged burglar's hands, takes gun to another room

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A rookie police dog made sure his fellow human officers were safe on a recent police call.
Pensacola Police said they were called when Oliver Hurst forced his way into his girlfriend’s home early Thursday morning. He was armed with a shotgun and used it to threaten his girlfriend before returning to his home across the street, police said.
When police arrived, Hurst was on his front porch, but refused to surrender before going inside. Officers said they followed him inside where they they saw Hurst grab the gun from a couch.
That’s when Foster, an 18-month-old German shepherd, who is the newest on the team, jumped into action. He grabbed the gun from Hurst’s hands and took it to another room of the house, where police seized the weapon.
Police used a stun gun on Hurst to subdue him before taking him into custody.
Police said Hurst was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault, battery, criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
