Police find alleged wrong-way semitrailer driver naked

TULSA, Okla. - A man is in custody after police received reports of a semitrailer driving the wrong way down a street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and crashing into a vehicle.
Police said they believe the semitrailer was traveling the wrong way on Skelly Drive on Tuesday evening.
They said the driver reportedly did not stop at red lights and crashed into a vehicle near 51st Street and Harvard Avenue. No one was injured, police said.
They believe the driver then headed to 81st Street and Riverside Parkway and walked away from the vehicle.
Police have not publicly identified the driver, but they found him naked in the area around 8 p.m.
He reportedly ran from the scene after police found him, but officers soon brought him back into custody.
Police believe he was using PCP. Officers said they were taking the suspect to an area hospital and then to jail.
He will face charges related to driving the wrong way and fleeing the scene of a crash.
