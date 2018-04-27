0 Police find body of missing young mother: ‘Not the outcome we were hoping for'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina authorities said a body found Friday morning in west Charlotte is that of a 21-year-old woman who had been reported missing nearly two weeks ago, and they have arrested a suspect in the case.

Investigators found the body of Alexus Fraley around 1:45 a.m. inside an abandoned building near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Investigators said she had been dead for some time.

“Unfortunately it was not the outcome we were hoping for” CMPD confirms body found this AM was missing 21 y o woman pic.twitter.com/j0rlNbnOcS — Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) April 27, 2018

Police are investigating Fraley’s death as a homicide and announced Friday that they have arrested Richard Jordan Jr., 38, in connection with the crime.

Detectives said Jordan and Fraley knew each other but would not elaborate on their relationship.

Investigators were tipped off to the location of Fraley's body by members of the community, and believe a dispute between Jordan and Fraley led to her death. Officers have not said how she died.

Jordan was charged with murder and kidnapping.

Police announced Thursday that Fraley, who has a 1-year-old and 2-year-old child, may be in danger and were looking for her.

Missing person signs were posted along a road in southeast Charlotte where she was last seen around 5 a.m. on April 13.

Detectives with both the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons units were investigating the case because officials said the circumstances of Fraley’s disappearance indicated she may have been in danger.

Fraley was last seen wearing a blue and white striped dress, tan sandals, and carrying a Kate Spade purse. She had not been heard from since the morning of April 13, and her family had said they were worried about her.

Fraley’s mother told WSOC that her daughter called family members on April 13 around 3 a.m. and said she was on her way home, but she never made it.

Police said the investigation into Fraley's murder is active and ongoing.

