  • Police find man hiding from officers inside dryer

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police found a suspect Sunday hiding from officers inside of a dryer, officials said.

    Police shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook, writing:

    "The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone."

    The picture is from an officer's body camera footage. 

    "In the early morning hours, members from power-shift and graveyard were working on a tip from our Domestic Violence Unit that an offender may go back to the victim's home, thus be in violation of a protection order," Spokane police said. "Officers spotted the suspect who ran inside and refused to come out." 

    Police said the suspect was discovered by K-9 Murphy. 

    No one was hurt.

