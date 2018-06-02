Police: Florida man fatally stabs roommate over groceries being eaten

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man fatally stabbed his roommate Friday afternoon during an argument over groceries being eaten, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a home in Palm Bay, Florida, where officers discovered a man with multiple stab wounds lying on the ground, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.
The man died from his wounds, Bland said.
Investigators said they detained Nkhondo Mhango as he was leaving the home.
"The deceased (man's) girlfriend was also injured during the incident and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Bland said.
The identity of the man who died hasn't been released.
Mhango was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He's being held without bail.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
