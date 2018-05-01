  • Police K-9 won't get into car without belly rub

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    We’ve all had those days -- we just don’t want to go to work. Apparently, working animals are no different no matter how well they’re trained.

    Jango the police dog wouldn’t start his beat until he had his payment -- in the form of a belly rub.

    Cassie Costin was recording recently when her husband tried to get his partner into the vehicle.

    But Jango just laid on the grass, wagging his tail, waiting and refusing to start his day, ABC News reported.

    Once the rubs were done, Jango hopped right into his spot.

