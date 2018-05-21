0 Police: Man, 59, punches teen girl in road rage incident

MIAMISBURG, Ohio - A 59-year-old man is in jail Wednesday after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old girl in what police are calling a case of road rage.

Brent Clark was booked on an assault charge after police say he punched a teenager around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Clark became frustrated at the speed the victim, Savannah Johnson, was driving, according to a Miamisburg police report. After initiating a series of hand gestures, police say Clark got out of his car at a stoplight and punched Johnson through an open window.

During an interview Wednesday, Johnson said she had recently picked up her younger siblings from day care when Clark attacked her.

“I stopped at a red light, (he) got out of his car, and my windows were down, and he started punching me and attacking me,” Johnson said. “Then he tried to grab my neck and pull me out of the car.”

“While he was beating me, my siblings kept saying ‘please stop hitting my sister,’” Johnson said.

Johnson was able to take a photo of the suspect’s car, which led police to Clark.

“I followed him for five minutes, (and) when he saw I was following him, he put his car in reverse and tried to hit me,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a freshman at Wright State University, said she has a concussion from the incident and will need physical therapy for injuries to her neck and back.

According to the Miamisburg police report, Clark works at West Chester Hospital.

Online jail records show Clark in custody, with bail set at $20,000. He’s due back in court May 31.

