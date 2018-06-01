Police: Man arrested in bomb threat prank at University of Washington

SEATTLE - A man was detained Thursday night near the University of Washington on suspicion of a bomb threat on campus that police later called a prank.
A man walked into a classroom in Savery Hall about 5 p.m. and started recording video with his phone.
Police said the man asked for everyone's attention and a prerecorded messaged started to play from a speaker in his jacket. It announced "the C-4 is charged" and a countdown began, campus police said.
People ran from the room and the fire alarm was activated.
Seattle fire officials said campus buildings were evacuated.
Officers found the man off campus shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of making a bomb threat, police said.
According to police, this was a prank and there was no device on him or left in the room.
The investigation remains ongoing and there does not appear to be a threat to the community, said campus police.
