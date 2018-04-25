Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man armed with a running chainsaw sawed through the back door of a home in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania, to go after two people, police said.
Eugene Bryant thought the two people were his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, police said.
Police said Bryant pulled up to the house, got out of his car and started cranking the chainsaw as he walked toward the house. Police said he got through the door, but the man inside wasn't the current boyfriend.
He was just a contractor doing repairs in the home, police said.
After the contractor wrestled the chainsaw away from Bryant, police said, Bryant took off. No one was injured.
Police said Bryant turned himself in a few hours later.
