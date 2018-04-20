  • Police: Man stays at bar for 30 minutes after being stabbed

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH - A man who was stabbed early Thursday morning while at a Pittsburgh bar remained at the establishment for 30 minutes before leaving, investigators said.

    Police were called about 2 a.m. to a residential area near Pollock’s Cafe.

    Investigators said the 40-year-old victim was stabbed in the shoulder after he apparently got into a fight with another person.

    The man did not seek medical attention and stayed in the bar for about 30 minutes after he was stabbed before going to the residential area, police said.

    The man was taken to a hospital, police said.

     

