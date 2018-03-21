  • Police offer tips for spotting suspicious mail with Austin serial bomber on the loose

    By: Mallory Thomas, Fox23.com

    TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa police are helping area residents stay aware of suspicious packages after multiple package explosions in Austin, Texas.

    The police department posted the tips on Twitter Tuesday.


    Local residents said that even though the explosions happened in Texas, they are nervous and extra cautious when checking the mail.

    Police said residents should make sure that they know who is sending the package and to avoid opening packages without a return address.

    They also said that unexpected mail from a foreign country with excessive tape, restrictive markings, misspelled words, suspicious substances, strange odors, protruding wires or rigid or bulky contents could also be suspicious.

    Those who receive mail that they believe could pose a threat should isolate the area immediately, call 911 and wash their hands with soap and water.

