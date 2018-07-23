0 Police officer killed in crash while pursuing suspect in Washington state

KENT, Wash. - A police officer in Kent, Washington, was killed in a crash Sunday morning while pursuing a suspect on State Route 516.

Another police officer was seriously injured.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Diego Moreno. He was part of our family and we will always have him in our hearts. Please continue to keep Officer Moreno, his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

Family and friends confirmed on Sunday to KIRO-TV’s Deborah Horne that the Kent officer killed was Officer Diego Moreno.

Police were pursuing a suspect in a red truck, which witnesses identified as being involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

Officers chased the truck on westbound State Route 516 near Meeker Street. At one point, the vehicle made a U-turn and sped off.

Washington State Patrol officials said a Kent police officer deployed spike strips. Preliminary information is that the officer deploying spike strips, Moreno was hit by a responding officer pursuing the suspect.

A second officer involved in the pursuit was involved in a crash and rushed to Harborview Medical Center, officials said.

Kent police said that officer was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Officials said the vehicle being pursued later crashed near State Route 167 and one person was arrested. An unknown number of people ran from the scene.

Kent police said Moreno was an eight-year veteran of the department.

A post on the department's Facebook page reads, “his contributions to our department, and positive impact on his co-workers and the community, have been significant.”

Kent Police Department Officer Killed in the line of duty.

Police and fire agencies around Washington state shared their sympathies Sunday with the Kent Police Department.

SR 516 was closed for investigation.

