Police officers suspended; accused of threatening Domino's manager for undelivered pizza

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Two Jersey City police officers were suspended and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats after confronting a Domino’s manager about an undelivered pizza, according to prosecutors.
Officers Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon got into an altercation Tuesday with manager Mena Kirolos, shoving him against the wall and threatening to haul him to jail after their pizza was not delivered, according to WNBC.
“(I was thinking) ‘What can I do?,’” Kirolos said. “He’s a police officer. I can’t do anything back.”
Employees filmed the incident. The manager threatened to call 911, and the officers left, according to the Jersey Journal.
"We confront customers every day who fight with us, but he's using his police powers," employee Elsamina told the Jersey Journal.
The officers, who joined the force in 2015, are expected in court April 11, according to the Jersey Journal.
"The prosecutor's office will fully investigate the allegations against these officers and prosecute in accordance with the law to ensure that justice is served," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. "Officers who abuse their power and break the law must be held accountable for their actions."
Jersey City police did not comment.
