0 Police searching for woman who fled after serious crash that sent 4 to hospital

YORK, S.C. - South Carolina authorities are searching for a woman who they said rear-ended a car, ditched her SUV and ran off.

The collision happened in York just before 9 a.m. on Highway 321. Firefighters said the woman driver of a white Ford Explorer crashed into the back of a Toyota Camry before trying to speed away.

Here’s video of the victim’s car in that hit and run in York this morning. This was no fender bender. 4 people went to the hospital. Suspect driver is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/Ahx7Qxn0aU — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 1, 2018

Four people in the car -- a woman and three children -- were hurt, officials said. They were all taken to the hospital but should be OK.

"Because of the extent of the injuries and the people went to the hospital, it's imperative that we find the suspect in this case," said Det. Billy Mumaw.

Officers said the driver, identified as Sara Dawkins, ditched the SUV after the accident and ran off.

"It was off the side of the road on Old Pinckney,” said Det. Mumaw. “We located it pretty quick, but she was nowhere to be found.”

It happened at the edge of Tim Duer's yard.

"If my kids was hurt like that, yeah, I'd want the woman caught," he said.

Duer said police searched the area with dogs.

"I thought, man, this is serious, they really want this woman, you know ... She must have done something pretty bad," he said.

Sara Dawkins is described as about 5’-6”, and 230-250 pounds. She may have met someone and gotten into another car and left.

