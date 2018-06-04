0 Police: Sex offender with skull tattoo abducts infant daughter from Virginia gas station

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night after a 7-month-old girl was abducted by her father, an armed sex offender who sported a skull tattoo at a Virginia gas station, WTVR reported.

>> Read more trending news

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, 2 feet, 2 inches tall and 18 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was wearing a light blue onesie, police said.

Troopers said Emma was abducted at a Danville gas station, adding that the suspect is believed to be Carl Ray Kennedy, 51. A Virginia State Police spokeswoman confirmed by telephone Monday morning that Carl Kennedy is Emma’s father.

Police said Kennedy, who was armed with a knife, assaulted the infant’s mother before abducting the girl at 7:55 p.m., WTVR reported. Troopers said Kennedy may be driving a four-door gold Suzuki with North Carolina tags FAA-1873.

Kennedy is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, troopers said. He has short gray hair and green eyes. He is a registered sex offender in North Carolina and was recently released from jail on drug distribution charges on a $250,000 bond, WTVR reported.

Police said Kennedy has several tattoos: a skull on his left forearm, a wizard on his upper left arm, a skull with a bandana over its mouth on his right forearm and a pit bull with “American bulldog” written under it on his upper right arm.

He also has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Anyone who has information that could help authorities is asked to call Danville Police Department at 1-434-799-5111 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.