Police try to find parents of two small children left alone in motel room

DETROIT - Police in Detroit have a mystery on their hands. Where are the parents of two toddlers who were found alone in a motel that had a bullet hole in a window.
Police were called to the Cranbrook Motel near 8 Mile Road in Detroit after there were reports of people arguing and then gunfire. A man, who was walking through the motel’s parking lot was wounded, WDIV reported.
The man was listed in serious condition, WJBK reported.
But as police investigated the reports, they found a bullet hole in one room’s window and two children, both under the age of 2, alone inside the room.
PLEASE SHARE. 2 young kids, found alone in motel room after shooting in Detroit. Police, looking for parents.https://t.co/8YfO8oBKXa pic.twitter.com/U7tnmWqX2j— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 27, 2018
One of the children was in a crib. The other was found on a bed. Both had dirty diapers, but were otherwise unharmed, WXYZ reported.
Child Protective Services has custody of the children until the parents can be found, WJBK reported.
