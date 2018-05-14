Police: Woman beats, asks officers to kill elderly mother on Mother's Day

PITTSBURGH - A woman is accused of kicking and punching her elderly mother Sunday in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, police said.
Police were called about 7:30 a.m. to a home on Lincoln Avenue, where 54-year-old Rose Bynum cares for her mother who suffers from dementia and is wheelchair bound, officials said. Neighbors reported hearing shouting and banging.
When officers went into the home, they found Bynum’s mother motionless on a bedroom floor with severe swelling to her face, according to a criminal complaint.
Police arrested Bynum, who while in a police cruiser said, “I'm tired of taking care of my mom” and asked the officers to kill her mother, the complaint said.
Bynam is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, neglect of care dependent person and recklessly endangering another person.
