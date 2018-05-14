  • Police: Woman fatally stabs roommate who won't stop talking over TV show

    NORTH LAS VEGAS - An argument that began when a Nevada man wouldn’t stop talking over his roommate’s television show became deadly when the woman stabbed him to death, police said. 

    Dymund Ellis, 19, of North Las Vegas, is charged with murder in the death of Jace Trevon Ernst, 25, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

    The Review-Journal reported that a police report stated Ellis was watching TV the evening of May 4 when Ernst kept talking over the dialogue. The name of the show was not made public. 

    Ellis told Ernst to shut up, and he responded with, “Shut up, (expletive),” the newspaper reported. 

    Ellis got a kitchen knife from her room and held it up, saying, “Call me a (expletive) again,” the report said

    He did, and she stabbed him in the chest before returning the knife to her bedroom, she told police. 

    Ernst was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

    A friend of the roommates told News 3 in Las Vegas that the stabbing was an accident. 

    “They got into an argument that turned physical,” Debra Wesley told the news station. “He has done things to her, and she has done things to him. However, on this particular day, it was a bad accident.

    “This particular day, it just got out of hand,” Wesley said. 

    The police report stated, however, that Ellis told investigators she had threatened her roommate with the knife about 10 times over the past two months, but he was always able to take it away from her without anyone getting injured, the Review-Journal reported

    “She told me she has anger problems and she just got extremely upset tonight,” an officer wrote in the report

    Ellis is being held in the Clark County Jail.

