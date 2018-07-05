Policeman who saved newborn's life is named boy's godfather

A New York police officer who saved a newborn at a Long Island residence last year was named the boy’s godfather, Newsday reported.
Jon-Erik Negron, a Suffolk County police officer, responded when Jane Pappalardo went into labor on Aug. 22 and delivered her son, Bryce, on the kitchen floor of the family’s home in Mount Sinai, New York.
The boy’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he was not breathing, Newsday reported. Even after the baby’s father removed the cord, the infant was not breathing.
Negron used a plastic syringe he found in the kitchen of the Pappalardo home to clear fluid from Bryce’s air passages, allowing the baby to breathe, Newsday reported.
“It was scary, but Jon came in and he was calm and knew what to do,” Mike Pappalardo told the newspaper. “It made all the difference.”
Negron, 33, has remained close to the family, and when the family decided to baptize Bryce, they chose the police officer as his godfather.
“He’s been there for Bryce since his first breath,” Mike Pappalardo said. “We’re really lucky to have Jon in our lives.”
