Poor Pup: Porcupine gets the better of curious dog

MIDDLETON, N.H. - A dog in New Hampshire came face-to-face with a porcupine, and was left with a painful reminder to just stay away from them.
The porcupine defended itself when Milo got a little too close, and that left the dog with wounds to his face, head and ears after the incident in Middleton.
Don’t worry -- Milo was treated by a local veterinarian and is now on the road to recovery.
