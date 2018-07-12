0 Porn star Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club: Live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, on allegations that she touched undercover police officers while performing, in violation of state law.

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford,was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, on allegations that she touched undercover police officers while performing. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Here are the latest updates:

Update 10 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told MSNBC on Thursday that female undercover officers asked his client to allow them to put their faces between her breasts before her arrest in Columbus on Wednesday.

“Unbeknownst to her, the police had set up a sting operation in the strip club with multiple officers,” Avenatti said. “I think it’s an absurd use of law enforcement resources.”

Update 7:38 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels issued a statement saying her Thursday performance in Columbus has been canceled.

UPDATE: @ColumbusPolice confirm two more performers in addition to @StormyDaniels were arrested at #Sirens. All three are accused of illegal touching, police said. pic.twitter.com/iTHE1JMAht — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that police also arrested two other performers on illegal touching charges at the Sirens strip club overnight.

Update 6:52 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that his client will plead “not guilty” to the charges.

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Update 6:41 a.m. EDT July 12: ﻿WSYX’s Mike McCarthy reports that Daniels was released from jail on $6,000 bond.

NEW: exclusive video of @StormyDaniels leaving Franklin County Jail. $6,000 bond paid, records show. She’s due in court tomorrow. She’s accused of illegally touching undercover @ColumbusPolice officers during her performance at #Sirens. pic.twitter.com/YemjFcgSI1 — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

WCMH reporter Matt Edwards tweeted that “Daniels was picked up minutes ago by a sedan with WV plates.”

Stormy Daniels was picked up minutes ago by a sedan with WV plates. She’s posted bond and is out of jail. She’s scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Court tomorrow morning. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 6:03 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH reporter Hattie Hawks tweeted that Daniels’ “bond has been posted by Denver Nicks.”

Court records now indicate bond has been posted by Denver Nicks @nbc4i https://t.co/wb5U7se959 — Hattie Hawks (@HattieHawksNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 5:49 a.m. EDT July 12: The charging documents reveal more information about the allegations against Daniels.

>> See an image of the complaint here (WARNING: Discretion advised.)

The charging docs obtained by WBNS @10TV allege Stormy Daniels violated Ohio law by touching a "specified anatomical area" of female and male officers posing as patrons, and also touched them with her own "specified anatomical area." pic.twitter.com/kykV6MlQfG — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 12, 2018

Update 5:16 a.m. EDT July 12: ﻿WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that Daniels “is accused of touching three @ColumbusPolice officers during her appearance at #Sirens.”

Breaking: @StormyDaniels just booked in jail on misdemeanor charges of "illegal sexually oriented activity." She's accused of touching three @ColumbusPolice officers during her appearance at #Sirens. See her attorney's initial comment below. https://t.co/Obg9hiU5Ct — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

According to WBNS, Daniels fondled patrons and undercover officers, police said.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told WBNS that his client’s arrest “was politically motivated.”

He added: “There's no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there, and I find this to be a complete waste of resources.”

WBNS reporter Tino Ramos also shared a video of Daniels walking into the Jackson Pike Correctional Facility.

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH’s Matt Edwards just tweeted a photo that appears to show officers leading Daniels into the jail.

Stormy Daniels was just led out of the front Columbus Police vehicle and taken inside to the correctional center. (In the first picture, you can see her to the right of the officer.) @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/C8qn9gQUIE — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 4:22 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH is reporting that Daniels’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning at Franklin County Municipal Court.

Daniels is being charged with “illegally sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business,” a first-degree misdemeanor, according to WCMH’s Olivia Fecteau.

Meanwhile, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to call out Columbus area law enforcement.

. @ColumbusPolice nothing better happen to @StormyDaniels while she’s in your custody. This is what you’re using police resources for? https://t.co/7bbESFAKxC — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 12, 2018

Like my case? Talk about a waste of taxpayer money! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 12, 2018

Update 3:28 a.m. EDT July 12: According to WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau, Daniels “has not yet been booked into jail.” Jail workers said Daniels will be booked at the Franklin County Correctional Facility II on Jackson Pike, Fecteau tweeted.

#StormyDaniels has not yet been booked into jail. Workers at the downtown jail tell me she’ll be brought to Jackson Pike facility, where female inmates are typically booked. @nbc4i — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

Update 2:52 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels was performing at a club called Sirens when she was arrested, WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau tweeted early Thursday. When Fecteau called the club, the person on the line declined to comment, she said.

I just called #Sirens (the club in Columbus where #StormyDaniels was performing) and asked to speak to someone regarding what happened. The person who answered told me there will be no comment (on- or off-camera). @nbc4i — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

According to Fecteau, “Ohio Revised Code 2907.40 outlines charges against either a patron who touches an employee (or vice versa) who is nude or semi-nude. Depending on what happened, the charge can be a first- or fourth-degree misdemeanor.”

Ohio Revised Code 2907.40 (https://t.co/Iz8GCwZkZc) outlines charges against either a patron who touches an employee (or vice versa) who is nude or semi-nude. Depending on what happened, the charge can be a first- or fourth-degree misdemeanor. @nbc4i https://t.co/v96FOAmNXP — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

Original report: Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio, her attorney tweeted early Thursday.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” wrote Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”

In a second tweet, he added: “She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta.”

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

He continued: “We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta.”

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had sex with Donald Trump in 2006, more than a decade before he became president. Daniels is now suing Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen reportedly paid her $130,000 after she signed the agreement.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

