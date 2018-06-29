Pot worth $350,000 found in Georgia nail salon

Watkinsville, Ga. - Authorities seized roughly 70 pounds of marijuana at a Watkinsville, Georgia, nail salon Thursday night, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
A police dog detected the marijuana, which was sealed in freezer bags and packed in an airtight shipping case, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The drug sting was in conjunction with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Georgia Drug Task Force.
No one was arrested, but Oconee County officials said federal authorities have been notified and arrests are likely at a later date.
The drugs are worth $5,000 a pound - making them worth a total of $350,000 - based on current street prices.
