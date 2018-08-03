Preschool assistant arrested in fatal shooting of boyfriend

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta preschool assistant has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Steven Andrew Freeman, 23, was shot once in the chest Wednesday at a home in Spalding County. Investigators believe Mary Katherine Higdon, 24, pulled the trigger, Griffin police said.
Higdon is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to police.
She was a part-time teacher’s assistant at St. George’s Episcopal School in Milner, according to WSB-TV.
Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Sunnybrook Drive in Griffin about 10:42 p.m. after Freeman was shot. He was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died.
Higdon told officers the shooting was accidental, WSB reported.
