President Trump marks Memorial Day

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to mark the Memorial Day holiday.
In a video message, Trump reflected on the "fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for our country." Trump also talked about Christian Jacobs, who he met at Arlington National Cemetery last year. The young boy was dressed in full uniform while he visited his father's grave. Trump said Jacobs was special and meeting him was a moment he'll never forget.
#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Iohcuhi4dQ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018
In a separate tweet, Trump wished everyone a happy Memorial Day and made reference to positive economic and unemployment statistics.
Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018
Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
President Trump at Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) for #MemorialDay LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/bW2NFJFrW6 #MemorialDay2018 pic.twitter.com/aex1WZKjx5— CSPAN (@cspan) May 28, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, as did first lady Melania Trump and the president’s daughter Ivanka.
It is Memorial Day in America..the day when we remember those who served and did not come home. Their duty was to serve. Our duty is to remember. God bless our fallen heroes and their families. #MemorialDay— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 28, 2018
On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isnt free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018
As we remember our fallen servicemen and women, our hearts are filled with gratitude for their sacrifice and awe of their courage. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/cO7fZDivoh— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 28, 2018
