  • President Trump marks Memorial Day

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to mark the Memorial Day holiday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In a video message, Trump reflected on the "fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for our country." Trump also talked about Christian Jacobs, who he met at Arlington National Cemetery last year. The young boy was dressed in full uniform while he visited his father's grave. Trump said Jacobs was special and meeting him was a moment he'll never forget.

    In a separate tweet, Trump wished everyone a happy Memorial Day and made reference to positive economic and unemployment statistics.

    Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 

    Vice President Mike Pence also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, as did first lady Melania Trump and the president’s daughter Ivanka.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Trump marks Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump panned for 'tone-deaf' Memorial Day tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed forces mark Memorial Day with social media messages

  • Headline Goes Here

    106-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor visits Washington for Memorial Day